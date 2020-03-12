Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body injury

Pacioretty is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Pacioretty skated nearly 22 minutes in the Golden Knights' last contest, so it's unclear when he was injured. With 66 points, the 31-year-old forward is just one point away from matching his career high of 67. Pacioretty is also the team's leading scorer. An update on his status will likely be available next week.