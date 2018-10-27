Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers upper-body injury
Pacioretty (upper body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Pacioretty's status for Sunday's game versus the Senators remains up in the air. According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, head coach Gerard Gallant seemed "very unsure" about Patches' status when he spoke to the media. At this point, consider him questionable at best and if it turns out that Pacioretty, in fact, can't dress, Tomas Nosek could find himself inserted into the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Exits Friday's game versus Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bulges twine to break cold spell•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets first goal in armor•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tearing it up in preseason•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gets on board in debut with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.