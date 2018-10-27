Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers upper-body injury

Pacioretty (upper body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's game versus Tampa Bay.

Pacioretty's status for Sunday's game versus the Senators remains up in the air. According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, head coach Gerard Gallant seemed "very unsure" about Patches' status when he spoke to the media. At this point, consider him questionable at best and if it turns out that Pacioretty, in fact, can't dress, Tomas Nosek could find himself inserted into the lineup.