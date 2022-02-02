Pacioretty notched two assists, two hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Pacioretty helped out on goals by Brett Howden and Mark Stone in the contest. In the third period, Pacioretty mixed it up with Sabres blueliner Casey Fitzgerald, and both players received 10-minute misconducts. The two assists were Pacioretty's first points in three games since he returned from wrist surgery. The dynamic winger has 12 goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 19 outings overall.