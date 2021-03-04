Pacioretty posted an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Pacioretty had the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's insurance tally in the third period. After going three games without a point, Pacioretty has two goals and two helpers in his last two outings. The veteran winger is up to 17 points (10 goals, seven assists), 85 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 21 hits in 19 contests. He was reunited with Mark Stone and Stephenson for the two-game set against the Wild, and that yielded great results, so that trio should be the Golden Knights' top line going forward.