Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tacks on pair of points
Pacioretty scored a goal on five shots, delivered an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
It was a busy game for the winger, who reached the 20-point mark in the contest. Pacioretty has two consecutive two-point games. He's up to eight goals, 12 helpers, 90 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 22 games. Based on his success alongside William Karlsson and Reilly Smith, Pacioretty may be staying on the top line for awhile.
