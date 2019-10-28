Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tacks on power-play assist

Pacioretty provided a power-play helper and a team-high seven shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty set up Paul Stastny for an insurance tally in the third period. The assist breaks Pacioretty's mini-slump at three games, giving the American winger 11 points (seven on the man advantage) through 13 contests. He's added 54 shots on goal, shooting only 3.7 percent this year. When he finds his goal-scoring gloves, watch out -- an already dangerous Golden Knights second line could become even stronger.