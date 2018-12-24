Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Taken off injured reserved

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is no longer on IR, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty was never expected to be out long but considering the injury came so close to the holiday break, it made sense for the Golden Knights to put him on injured reserved to give him extra days off while also giving themselves the ability to call up an extra body. With Pacioretty now off IR, look for him to draw back into the lineup Thursday against Colorado. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points on the season but has yet to score in the month of December.