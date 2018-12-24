Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Taken off injured reserved
Pacioretty (undisclosed) is no longer on IR, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty was never expected to be out long but considering the injury came so close to the holiday break, it made sense for the Golden Knights to put him on injured reserved to give him extra days off while also giving themselves the ability to call up an extra body. With Pacioretty now off IR, look for him to draw back into the lineup Thursday against Colorado. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points on the season but has yet to score in the month of December.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Short absence expected•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Injured Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returns to lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sitting with minor injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Could be scratched•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...