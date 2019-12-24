Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tallies again in loss

Pacioretty potted a goal on six shots, dished two hits and took two PIM in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Pacioretty played only 11:20 in the blowout loss, but he was able to get back on the scoresheet after seeing his six-game point streak end Sunday versus the Sharks. The 31-year-old has 16 goals, 21 helpers, 161 shots on goal and 51 hits through 40 contests this season. He's three points away from matching his 40-point effort from last year.