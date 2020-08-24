Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Pacioretty provided Vegas' fifth and final goal in the contest after a busy effort putting pucks on net. After going scoreless in his first three appearances, Pacioretty now has three points in his last two games. He's added 20 shots, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating in five contests.