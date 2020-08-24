Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.
Pacioretty provided Vegas' fifth and final goal in the contest after a busy effort putting pucks on net. After going scoreless in his first three appearances, Pacioretty now has three points in his last two games. He's added 20 shots, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating in five contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Little impact in return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Good to go Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: In doubt Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unavailable for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Good to go Tuesday•