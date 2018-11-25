Pacioretty scored two goals on six shots in a 6-0 victory against the Sharks on Saturday.

It was an extremely slow start for Pacioretty, who joined the Golden Knights less than three months ago, but in the last five games has six goals and seven points. All of a sudden, Pacioretty has eight goals in 21 games, putting him on pace to get back to the 30-goal plateau. The 30-year-old scored at least 30 goals four seasons in a row before posting only 17 goals in 2017-18.