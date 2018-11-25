Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tallies two more scores
Pacioretty scored two goals on six shots in a 6-0 victory against the Sharks on Saturday.
It was an extremely slow start for Pacioretty, who joined the Golden Knights less than three months ago, but in the last five games has six goals and seven points. All of a sudden, Pacioretty has eight goals in 21 games, putting him on pace to get back to the 30-goal plateau. The 30-year-old scored at least 30 goals four seasons in a row before posting only 17 goals in 2017-18.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bags two goals including OT winner•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pointless in return to lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Status uncertain Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will head on road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...