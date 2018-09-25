Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tearing it up in preseason
Pacioretty scored his third preseason goal in Monday's 5-3 home loss to the Avalanche.
Pacioretty is averaging a goal per game with four total points in the preseason. It's safe to say that he's happy to be away from Montreal and eager for a clean slate with the young franchise in Vegas, where many a skater enjoyed a career year in its inaugural season.
