Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tearing it up in preseason

Pacioretty scored his third preseason goal in Monday's 5-3 home loss to the Avalanche.

Pacioretty is averaging a goal per game with four total points in the preseason. It's safe to say that he's happy to be away from Montreal and eager for a clean slate with the young franchise in Vegas, where many a skater enjoyed a career year in its inaugural season.

