Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in crazy win
Pacioretty scored twice on eight shots and added a power-play helper in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blues.
Pacioretty's pair of goals, including one with a man advantage, came in the first period. He was held fairly quiet until he set up Jonathan Marchessault's overtime winner. The monster effort gave Pacioretty 26 markers, 55 points, 262 shots and 17 power-play points through 59 games. It was the 31-year-old second three-point effort in six outings in February.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: First multi-point game since Jan. 2•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dual threat strikes again•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: All-Star shining bright•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Peppers net in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches 26th assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.