Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in crazy win

Pacioretty scored twice on eight shots and added a power-play helper in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

Pacioretty's pair of goals, including one with a man advantage, came in the first period. He was held fairly quiet until he set up Jonathan Marchessault's overtime winner. The monster effort gave Pacioretty 26 markers, 55 points, 262 shots and 17 power-play points through 59 games. It was the 31-year-old second three-point effort in six outings in February.