Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in win
Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and added two helpers (one on the man advantage) in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Vegas' second line of Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Mark Stone combined for four goals, eight points and 11 shots on goal in a massive performance. Pacioretty is up to two tallies and six helpers in six games this year. After a couple of seasons under the 60-point threshold, the Connecticut native is showing he might have what it takes to get back to that level.
