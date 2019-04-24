Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine

Pacioretty scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Pacioretty's goal gave the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the third period, but a major penalty to Cody Eakin allowed the Sharks to rally with four power-play goals before Jonathan Marchessault provided the equalizer to force overtime. Barclay Goodrow then scored the sudden-death goal to eliminate the Golden Knights. Pacioretty had 10 points in the first four games of the series, but hadn't found the scoresheet since Game 4 prior to the goal Tuesday.