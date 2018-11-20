Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine
Pacioretty scored a goal in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.
With the Golden Knights down by six goals, Pacioretty picked up a rebound in front of the net to score his second goal in as many games. The Golden Knights hoped a change of scenery would bring Pacioretty back to the 30-goal range he was in for four straight seasons prior to a 17-goal dud last. However, he's on pace for 17 goals this year as well.
