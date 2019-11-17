Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two-point effort against Kings
Pacioretty scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
It's his first multi-point effort in over a month, but Pacioretty has still been a consistent offensive force lately, scoring five goals and eight points in the last nine games. After a disappointing first season in Vegas, the 30-year-old seems to have finally settled in with his new club.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stays hot despite team loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets third goal•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Reaches milestone against old team•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tacks on power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unselfish play continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.