Play

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Two-point effort against Kings

Pacioretty scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

It's his first multi-point effort in over a month, but Pacioretty has still been a consistent offensive force lately, scoring five goals and eight points in the last nine games. After a disappointing first season in Vegas, the 30-year-old seems to have finally settled in with his new club.

More News
Our Latest Stories