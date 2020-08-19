Pacioretty scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Pacioretty finally opened his postseason account with a goal at 19:29 of the first period. He would add an assist on Mark Stone's second-period tally. The two-point effort Tuesday was Pacioretty's only contribution on the scoresheet in four games. He's added 12 shots on goal and 11 hits in the playoffs.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Little impact in return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Good to go Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: In doubt Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unavailable for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Practicing Monday•