Pacioretty (undisclosed) is considered unfit to play in Thursday's Game 2 versus Chicago.

Pacioretty just made his postseason debut Tuesday in Game 1, and he looked pretty good, firing four shots on goal in 18:08 of ice time, but it appears as though he may have reaggravated the injury that kept him out of the entirety of the round-robin round in the process. With Pacioretty on the shelf, Tomas Nosek will likely draw into the lineup for Game 2.