Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Under the weather
Pacioretty will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Washington due to an illness, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
If Pacioretty's unable to go, Oscar Lindberg will replace him on the Golden Knights' second line for Tuesday's contest. Another update on the 30-year-old winger's status should surface once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
