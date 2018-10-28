Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unlikely to play Sunday

Pacioretty (upper body) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Senators, Steve Warne of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pacioretty's status is still unclear as he recovers the hard hit he took Friday against the Lightning. The 30-year-old winger has been ineffective thus far with just two goals in the first 10 games, and if he can't go, his next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Predators. The final word on his condition will be evident during warmups, which start at 7:30 ET.