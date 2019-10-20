Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unselfish play continues

Pacioretty contributed a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Pacioretty is best known for his goal-scoring prowess, but there are plenty of mouths to feed in Vegas' potent lineup, with the result being a career-best assist pace for the ex-Hab. In fact, his man-advantage helper en route to the franchise's 100th win extended his total to a team-high eight helpers through nine games.