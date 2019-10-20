Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unselfish play continues
Pacioretty contributed a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.
Pacioretty is best known for his goal-scoring prowess, but there are plenty of mouths to feed in Vegas' potent lineup, with the result being a career-best assist pace for the ex-Hab. In fact, his man-advantage helper en route to the franchise's 100th win extended his total to a team-high eight helpers through nine games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Plucks pair of apples•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pair of power-play points•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens preseason with a bang•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.