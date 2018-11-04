Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will head on road trip

Pacioretty (upper body) will make the road trip beginning in Toronto on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty was a full participant in Saturday's practice but was unable to play that night. Therefore, it doesn't necessarily mean Pacioretty will be ready to play Tuesday, but it's likely he'll return at some point in the four-game road trip that stops in Ottawa, Montreal and Boston as well. Pacioretty has just two goals in 10 games for the Golden Knights thus far.