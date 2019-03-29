Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Friday

Pacioretty (leg) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty's string of absences ends at three games, and he'll take his spot back as the left wing on the third line. He should also resume his duties on the second power-play unit, looking to add to his 39 points through 61 contests this season. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, Pacioretty should cross the 40-point mark, but, for a second straight season, he will fall well short of the 60-plus points he posted in four straight years from 2013-14 to 2016-17.