Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Friday
Pacioretty (leg) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty's string of absences ends at three games, and he'll take his spot back as the left wing on the third line. He should also resume his duties on the second power-play unit, looking to add to his 39 points through 61 contests this season. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, Pacioretty should cross the 40-point mark, but, for a second straight season, he will fall well short of the 60-plus points he posted in four straight years from 2013-14 to 2016-17.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Skips road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Out again Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Missing out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sustains apparent leg injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gains helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...