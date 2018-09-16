Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will play Sunday

Pacioretty will play his first game as a Golden Knight Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

At this point, it's unclear how much action Pacioretty will see in the preseason as he continues getting acclimated to his new surroundings. However, expected to dress Sunday against the Coyotes, the Connecticut native will see his first game action with Vegas since being acquired from the Canadiens.

