Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will watch from press box Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Kings.

Pacioretty will be on the shelf for his fifth straight game, allowing Brandon Pirri to continue lighting it up on the second line. The 30-year-old winger is on injured reserve but can be activated at any point, so his next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday versus the Coyotes.

