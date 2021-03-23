Pacioretty (lower body) will not be available for Monday's tilt with the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty will miss his second straight game with the lower-body injury. There hasn't been much more information regarding the severity but an update should be available before Thursday's contest in Colorado.
