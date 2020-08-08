Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's round-robin finale versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty has yet to join the Golden Knights in Edmonton due to his undisclosed injury, so at this point he should be considered iffy at best for Game 1 of Vegas' upcoming first round matchup. Another update on the 30-year-old winger should surface once he travels to Edmonton and enters the bubble.