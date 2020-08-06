Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not be available against the Blues on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty will miss his second consecutive game due to his undisclosed issue. The 30-year-old winger racked up 32 goals and 66 helpers in 71 games this season, his sixth time reaching the 30-goal threshold. Until Pacioretty is cleared to play, Chandler Stephenson figures to continue filling in on the top-line with William Karlsson and Mark Stone.