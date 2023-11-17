Amadio logged an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Amadio is up to eight games without a goal, but he's provided four assists in that span. The 27-year-old center the second line Thursday as Chandler Stephenson (upper body) remains out of action. Amadio has nine points, 26 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 17 outings this season while routinely being a part of Vegas' middle six.