Amadio had a goal and an assist in Vegas' 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Amadio entered Monday's action averaging just 12:09 of ice time in the playoffs, and he received 12:12 during Vegas' latest victory. Even still, he has been effective offensively, providing four goals and nine points in 13 playoff outings. Amadio's scoring pace is way up from the regular season, during which he had 16 goals and 27 points in 67 appearances.