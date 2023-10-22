Amadio recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Amadio set up third-period goals by Mark Stone and Paul Cotter, with the latter's tally being on the power play. The 27-year-old Amadio hadn't recorded a power-play point in the regular season since Feb. 23. He's at three points, seven shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through six outings while holding down a role in the Golden Knights' middle six.
