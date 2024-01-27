Amadio (upper body) has reportedly been cleared to return ahead of Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Chris Chapman of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Amadio will need to officially be activated from injured reserve if he is to make his return. The 27-year-old may replace Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body) in the lineup after Dorofeyev sustained an injury Friday versus the Rangers.
