Amadio scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Amadio tallied late in the second period to give Vegas a 5-3 lead. The 27-year-old has collected three goals and three assists over his last eight games, providing solid scoring production from the third-line and second power-play unit. He's up to five goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 27 outings, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 27 points from last season. As a scoring-only option, he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.