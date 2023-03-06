Amadio recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Amadio set up the second of Ivan Barbashev's goals in the contest, which stood as the game-winner. Over his last six games, Amadio has a goal and three helpers, though his role has started to decrease since the Golden Knights brought in forward reinforcements at the trade deadline. He's still listed on the second line, but his 12:13 of ice time was the second lowest on the team Sunday. The 26-year-old has a career-high 19 points with 76 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances.