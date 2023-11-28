Amadio notched a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Amadio had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's first-period marker. While far from a regular contributor, Amadio has five points, including two on the power play, over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 22 outings, giving him value in deeper fantasy formats that focus on scoring production.