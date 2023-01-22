Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

After a hot end to December, Amadio cooled off with no points in his last six games. He snapped the drought Saturday with a second-period tally, which held up as the game-winner. The 26-year-old was moved onto a line with Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel, but Amadio saw only 14:42 of ice time, which is in line with his usual middle-six usage. For the season, the forward has seven goals, five helpers, a minus-4 rating, 47 shots on net and 37 hits through 33 appearances.