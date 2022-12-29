Amadio logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.

Amadio assisted on Ben Hutton's second-period goal, extending his point streak to five games. The 26-year-old forward has two goals and four assists in that span. It's been quite a run for Amadio, who's filled in for Jack Eichel (lower body) on Vegas' top line and power-play unit, considering he's never topped 18 points in a season. He now has four goals and five assists through 24 games this year. Amadio's production will likely dip when Eichel returns but he's certainly worthy of attention at this point.