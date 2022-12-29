Amadio logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.
Amadio assisted on Ben Hutton's second-period goal, extending his point streak to five games. The 26-year-old forward has two goals and four assists in that span. It's been quite a run for Amadio, who's filled in for Jack Eichel (lower body) on Vegas' top line and power-play unit, considering he's never topped 18 points in a season. He now has four goals and five assists through 24 games this year. Amadio's production will likely dip when Eichel returns but he's certainly worthy of attention at this point.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Nets power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Thrives in top-line role•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Nets insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Picks apple in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Not seeing many chances to play•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Scores against old team•