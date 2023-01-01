Amadio scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.
Amadio's point streak is up to six games (four goals, four assists), coinciding with his move to the top line. It was his linemates -- Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson -- who provided assists on his second-period tally. Amadio is up to five goals, 10 points, 41 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating through 25 contests overall. He should continue to be a solid DFS and streaming option as long as he's on the top line.
