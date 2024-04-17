Amadio scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Amadio returned from a two-game absence as a scratch and scored the game-winner Tuesday. He's been limited to two goals over his last 16 games, leaving his spot in the lineup very much in doubt for the playoffs. The 27-year-old has matched his career high with 27 points this season while adding 114 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 72 appearances.