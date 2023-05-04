Amadio scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Amadio has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the Golden Knights' six playoff games. He's up to two goals, three assists, five shots on net and a plus-4 rating while playing in a middle-six role at even strength. Despite the production, his ice time was at just 11:19 in Wednesday's contest, which suggests he may see limited minutes in the second round.