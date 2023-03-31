Amadio scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Amadio tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. That would help Vegas salvage a point from an otherwise shaky contest. The 26-year-old has scored in three of the last four games, and he's up to 14 tallies, 24 points, 93 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 61 outings overall.