Amadio provided an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Amadio set up William Karlsson's second-period tally. With a goal and three assists over five playoff contests, Amadio played a productive role in the first round. The forward added four shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He should remain in contention for middle-six minutes heading into the second round.