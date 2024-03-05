Amadio posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Amadio has a point in seven of the last 10 games, earning five goals and two assists in that span. He helped out on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the third period. The 27-year-old Amadio is tracking toward a career year with 24 points, 89 shots on net, 38 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 55 appearances. He should continue to see middle-six minutes and some power-play time while the Golden Knights wait to welcome back some injured forwards.