Amadio produced a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.
Amadio helped out on first-period tallies by Alex Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez. This was Amadio's second two-assist game of the season. He's been limited to three helpers through five contests in November. The 27-year-old has eight points, 20 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 15 games overall, playing mainly in a middle-six role. He's been filling in on the second line for Chandler Stephenson (upper body) over the last couple of games.
