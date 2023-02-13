Amadio scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Amadio's assist was his first since Dec. 28, though he's also picked up five goals in that 16-game span. The 26-year-old forward continues to get a top-six look at even strength, but he's not a factor on special teams and occasionally gets his shifts skipped. The forward is up to nine goals, six helpers, 61 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating through 40 contests.