Amadio (personal) is in Sunday's lineup against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Amadio missed Saturday's game but will be right back in the lineup Sunday. The 27-year-old has five goals and 15 points in 27 games this season, including nine over his last 13 appearances. He'll skate in a middle-six role Sunday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Hands out helper•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: One of each in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Earns power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Michael Amadio: Tallies on power play•