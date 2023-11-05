Amadio notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Amadio picked up the second assist on William Karlsson's second goal of the third period. The helper was Amadio's first point in three games. The 27-year-old forward remains in a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time. He's managed to produce two goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-10 rating despite averaging just 11:32 of ice time per game.