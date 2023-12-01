Amadio notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Amadio has two goals and three assists over his last five games. The 27-year-old helped out on linemate Brett Howden's tally early in the third period. Amadio has proven capable of putting up solid depth scoring with 14 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 24 contests despite his average ice time being 12:25 per game.