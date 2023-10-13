Amadio scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Amadio opened the scoring, converting on a pass from William Karlsson at 15:25 of the first period. The 27-year-old Amadio has started the 2023-24 campaign in a third-line role, which is a similar assignment to the one he had for most of last season. He produced a career-high 27 points in 67 contests last year, and the Golden Knights' deep offense means he should still get ample chances to contribute on the scoresheet as a depth forward.