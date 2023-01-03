Amadio scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Amadio stretched his point streak to seven games (five goals, four assists) with his first-period marker. That goal tied the game at 1-1, countering Nathan MacKinnon's tally in the opening minute. Amadio is still finding success on the top line, and he's up to six goals, five helpers, 42 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 raitng through 26 appearances.
